Several Ukrainian drones downed near Belgorod — governor

BELGOROD, August 18. /TASS/. Several Ukrainian drones were shot down near Belgorod, governor of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Our air defense system operated over the Belgorod district: several fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down. A single-family house sustained damage in the village of Maysky," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Apart from that, in his words, a social facility was damaged in a drone detonation in the village of Golovino and a FPV drone damaged a passenger car in the village of Yasnye Zori.

Another drone attack was reported from the village of Malomikhailovka near Shebekino. "According to preliminary data, no one was hurt," he added.