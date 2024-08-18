Four Russian Emergencies Ministry’s employees wounded in drone attack in Gorlovka

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone has attacked a car in Gorlovka, injuring four Russian Emergencies Ministry’s employees, a source in the ministry told TASS.

"Four Russian Emergencies Ministry’s employees have been injured in the DPR in a drone attack. A passenger car caught fire as it was hit by an explosive object in Gorlovka overnight," the source said, adding that "during the extinguishing activities a drone attacked the fire fighting vehicle."

The ministry’s fire fighters extinguished the ignition and prevented the flame from spreading to a neighboring gas fuel station. "The wounded employees have been taken to hospital," the ministry added.