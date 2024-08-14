Regional-level emergency declared in borderline Belgorod Region — governor

BELGOROD, August 14. /TASS/. The state of a regional-level emergency has been declared on the entire territory of the borderline Belgorod Region, with the authorities planning to later upgrade it to a federal-level emergency, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"The situation in the Belgorod Region remains extremely complicated and tense. The armed forces of Ukraine shell it on a daily basis, with homes destroyed and casualties reported among civilians," he said. "That is why, starting from today, the entire territory of the Belgorod Region will be declared an area of a regional-level emergency, for the purpose of providing additional protection and support to its population."

"Subsequently, we will request a governmental commission to declare a federal-level emergency," the governor said in a video address.

On August 9, the counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced in the Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod regions. The information center of the National Anti-Terrorist Committee has said that this was necessary to ensure the safety of civilians and to stop terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime, which had made an unprecedented attempt to destabilize the situation in a number of Russia’s regions.