Fire at ZNPP burning near cooling towers

MELITOPOL, August 11. /TASS/. The fire that broke out at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant following Ukrainian shelling of the nearby city of Energodar is burning near the cooling towers, the plant said.

"As a result of Ukrainian shelling, a fire broke out on the riverbank in the area of the ZNPP’s cooling towers. Emergency Situations Ministry employees are working at the scene of the fire. The blaze is being extinguished. The fire did not affect the plant’s operation in any way," the plant said on Telegram.

Earlier, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said the ZNPP’s cooling systems caught fire following a Ukrainian strike. According to the official, all six reactors at the plant are in cold shutdown, there is no danger of an explosion. He said the radiation background around the plant and the city of Energodar remained normal.