Number of victims from fall of debris of Ukrainian missile in Kursk rises to 15

KURSK, August 11. /TASS/. The number of victims after the fall of debris from a Ukrainian missile on a residential building in Kursk has increased to 15, the region’s acting governor Alexey Smirnov reported on Telegram.

"As a result of the fall of debris from a missile on an apartment building in the regional center, 15 people were injured, everyone is receiving the necessary medical care," he wrote.

Earlier, the acting governor reported 13 victims, two of whom were in serious condition.

Debris of a Ukrainian missile fell on a residential building in Kursk on Sunday night. The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Kursk Region announced that the fire that broke out there as a result of the incident has been extinguished. The agency noted that the load-bearing structures of the building were not damaged.