Ukrainian missile falls on residential building in Russia’s Kursk, starts fire

KURSK, August 11. /TASS/. A downed Ukrainian missile fell on a residential building in Russia’s Kursk, causing a fire, acting governor of the region Alexey Smirnov reported.

"Today, a downed Ukrainian missile fell on a residential building in the city of Kursk. A fire broke out. All emergency services have arrived at the scene," he wrote.

The mayor of Kursk Igor Kutsak reported that he was at the scene of the incident and that cars were also damaged from the missile.

Air defense forces are working in the sky , about 10 explosions can be heard, TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

Flashes of explosions can be seen in the sky. Shortly before the air defense work, a missile alert was heard in the city.