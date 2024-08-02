Cat rescued from under rubble in partially collapsed apartment building in Urals

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. A cat has been rescued from under the rubble of a partially collapsed residential building in Nizhny Tagil, where a gas blast occurred, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported.

"Employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry have rescued a cat from under the rubble in Nizhny Tagil. The rescuers pulled the poor cat from under a concrete slab. The frightened animal was handed over to volunteers, who will try to find its owners," the press service said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

A total of 15 people, including seven children, have been rescued from under the rubble since the work began. Rescuers also recovered the bodies of four dead. Search and rescue operations are continuing.