Over 20 people remain in hospitals after Russian truck collides with train — official

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. As many as 22 injured people, including eight children, remain hospitalized after a truck collided with a passenger train in southwest Russia’s Volgograd Region on Monday, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told reporters.

"There are 22 in-patients, including eight children, in the wake of the incident in the Volgograd Region," Murashko said.

Of those people, three are in grave condition, the minister added, citing medics. Fortunately, there are no children among them, he said.