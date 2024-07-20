Air defense forces destroy over10 UAVs in Russia’s Rostov region

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 20. /TASS/. The Air Defense Forces destroyed more than 10 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the territory of Russia’s Rostov region, the governor of the region Vasily Golubev said in his Telegram channel.

"In the north of the Rostov region air defense forces destroyed more than 10 UAVs. Currently, the military continues to work to repel a massive air attack," he wrote.

The governor added that there were no casualties. Information about the consequences on the ground is being clarified.