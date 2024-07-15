Tens of hectares of relict forests damaged in fire near Novorossiysk — legislator

KRASNODAR, July 15. /TASS/. Tens of hectares of relict forests have been damaged as a result of a fire in the Abrau natural reserve near Novorossiysk that hit the unique ecosystem of that area, Sergey Altukhov, a State Duma deputy from the Krasnodar Region, told TASS.

"Tens of hectares of relic forests have been affected by the fire in Novorossiysk. In fact, a unique ecosystem that nature has been creating on the mountain slopes for years has been destroyed. The competent authorities are investigating the causes of the fire. I am now taking part in a meeting of the emergency headquarters chaired by Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratiev," said Altukhov, who is deputy chairman of the parliament’s committee on economic policy.

He added that the dry and abnormally hot weather created the perfect conditions for the fire.

The fire started on Sunday on the territory of the Abrau natural reserve, spreading towards the Dyurso farming community and affecting recreation centers. Sixty-eight buildings were damaged, two people were injured. Vacationers were evacuated. According to the latest updates, the fire has been contained. It engulfed an area of 62 hectares, aircraft were used to fight the blaze.