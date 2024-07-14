Three civilians wounded after Ukraine’s shelling attack on Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, July 14. /TASS/. Three civilians were wounded after Ukraine’s shelling attack on the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"The village of Novaya Tavolzhanka came under artillery shelling by Ukrainian troops. Three civilians - two men and one woman - were wounded as a shell hit a single-family house. One man was wounded in the chest, the other one - in the belly. The woman received a shrapnel wound in the shoulder blade. They were taken to a hospital," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, one house was completely destroyed, twp more house and two passenger cars were damaged.