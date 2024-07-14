{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Three civilians wounded after Ukraine’s shelling attack on Belgorod Region

According to the governor, one house was completely destroyed, twp more house and two passenger cars were damaged

BELGOROD, July 14. /TASS/. Three civilians were wounded after Ukraine’s shelling attack on the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"The village of Novaya Tavolzhanka came under artillery shelling by Ukrainian troops. Three civilians - two men and one woman - were wounded as a shell hit a single-family house. One man was wounded in the chest, the other one - in the belly. The woman received a shrapnel wound in the shoulder blade. They were taken to a hospital," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, one house was completely destroyed, twp more house and two passenger cars were damaged.

Wildfire in Krasnodar Region engulfing 62 hectares
The press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that one man was hurt in the fire
Russia to suspend fisheries cooperation with Japan in Kuril Islands area from July 15
"The Japanese side has recently requested information via diplomatic channels in Moscow and Tokyo in connection with the 'power cutoff' in the lighthouse located in that island," while "no failure reports were received from other participants in navigation"
Ukraine to get far fewer numbers of F-16 fighter jets than was planned — Bloomberg
Jim Townsend, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, said that Russia’s expertise in hitting runways would pose another problem
Russia's Medvedev wants NATO, Ukraine snuffed out for good
"We must do all we can to make sure that Ukraine’s 'irreversible path' to NATO ends in the demise of either Ukraine or NATO. Or - even better - both," the politician said
2016 World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan
Sports include eagle hunting, bone throwing and kok-boru, a Central Asian form of polo in which two teams battle for control of a decapitated goat carcass
Atmosphere of violence created by US authorities behind murder attempt on Trump — Kremlin
"We don’t think at all and don’t believe that the attempt to eliminate the presidential candidate Trump was organized by the present power", Dmitry Peskov told reporters
FACTBOX: What is known about Superjet-100 crash in Moscow Region
There was only a crew of three onboard, and all of them died
Europe ‘creaking at the seams’ now, says Kremlin spokesman
History is bound to recur in one configuration or another, said Peskov
Ukrainian troops in Volchansk will soon be trapped in a pocket — Russian lawmaker
As the State Duma deputy Viktor Vodolatsky noted, despite the fact that it is a small city, it is heavily fortified
US expert rings alarm bell over Washington’s plans to deploy its missiles in Germany
According to Theodore Postol, the statement from Washington and Berlin means that a mobile modification of the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System that can launch nuclear-capable ballistic missiles may be deployed in Germany
Germany has secret plan for deploying NATO troops eastwards — newspaper
According to a Bundeswehr officer, the plan also envisages the construction of camps for prisoners of war
Up to 100 Frenchmen may fight for Ukrainian army in Kharkov Region — security officials
The official said that they could be members of the French Foreign Legion
Explosive devices found in car of suspected shooter at Trump’s rally — media
According to the sources, the car was parked near the place where Trump was holding the rally
Threat to US democracy coming from inside rather than from outside country — diplomat
"I would only add that this actually is American democracy, which has been driven to a suicidal condition by liberalism," Maria Zakharova added
Ukrainian drone destroyed over Russia’s Bryansk Region
There were no casualties or damage
Russian paratroopers wipe out enemy electronic warfare station on Dnieper bank
Reconnaissance units track various targets using ZALA drones round the clock
German senior executive of large company found dead in his apartment in Moscow
According to the source, the door of his apartment was broken open after he did not appear in his office
Israeli army reports an attack on a command center in Syria
The strike was in response to a drone attack that came from Syrian territory and was intercepted near the southern resort town of Eilat
NATO promises Ukraine 'irreversible path' into abyss, not to alliance — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, Ukraine "is still kind of welcome in the alliance, however it is obvious that all this looks more like a game not with Ukraine, but in the remains of Ukraine"
NATO summit harbinger of 'doom' for Ukraine — Mexican expert
Hopefully, Ana Teresa Gutierrez del Cid said, the Ukrainian people decide they have had enough and "rise against this war which has brought only death, poverty and despair to them"
Russia vows immediate countermeasures should West take its assets — MFA
"We have a range of political, economic countermeasures against those attempting to get hold of Russian reserves," Maria Zakharova said
FBI identifies suspect involved in Trump rally shooting — Reuters
The US Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the "subject involved" in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump
Ukrainian drone attacks truck near Shebekino in Belgorod Region, driver wounded
Apart from that, several other settlements were attacked by Ukrainian drones
Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 42 mcm via Sudzha
On Saturday, July 13, the pumping equaled 42.4 mln cubic meters
Trump invites Biden to take cognitive test together
"All presidential candidates should be mandated to take a cognitive test and aptitude test, regardless of their age," former US leader said
Australian PM tells Russia to back off over arrest of two people accused of espionage
The Australian premier claimed that Russia was a "country that has no respect for international law"
Russia declassifies intel about France’s plans to send 2,000 troops to Ukraine
SVR Director Sergey Naryshkin said on March 19 that Paris was already preparing to send some 2,000 troops to Ukraine
France will continue to support Ukraine without entering state of war with Russia — Macron
President also underscored the important role of the French military in training Ukrainian soldiers and officers
Russia to respond to stricter terms of fishing vessels’ calls to Norwegian ports
Introduced restrictions "undermine one of individual areas of practical interaction that are still maintained between Moscow and Oslo," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed
FBI identifies suspect in Trump rally shooting — CNN journalist
"The suspect is a 20-year old man from Pennsylvania," Abby Philip reported
Iranian president-elect blasts US for fabricating crisis around Tehran’s nuclear program
As the US pursues such a policy toward Tehran it continues to "support the nuclear weapons of Israel," Masoud Pezeshkian maintained
China to respond in kind to US restrictions unless Washignton changes course — diplomat
According to Liu Pengyu, Beijing "urges the US to stop smears against China" and "lift its illegal unilateral sanctions against Chinese officials"
Over 700 foreigners accused of fighting on Ukraine’s side — Russia’s investigative agency
Russia’s Investigative Committee has recently submitted criminal cases for convicting in absentia five more mercenaries from Australia, Algeria, the United States and Latvia, it said
Data copied from SSJ 100 flight recorders, prepared for decoding, analysis
The committee added that "during the work, flight data and cockpit voice recorders were found and delivered to the IAC."
Assassination attempt on Putin mentioned by Budanov prepared with US money — Russian MFA
"Yesterday one of chiefs of the Kiev regime Buganov openly admitted that the Ukrainian intelligence service prepared assassination attempts on the Russian president. This assassination attempt was again prepared with US money," Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel
US House of Representatives’ committee to hold hearing on Trump’s assassination attempt
Former "President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt," with at least one bystander dead, the legislator said
Ukrainian troops resort to any opportunity to surrender — commander
According to Major General Apty Alaudinov, the Ukrainian forces are thrown to the battlefront without any proper military training and equipment
German chancellor says deployment of US missiles unlikely to raise tensions with Russia
According to Olaf Scholz, these weapons are a deterrent serving to prevent
Lavrov says will raise issue of list of those killed in Bucha at UNSC meetings
When asked why some tragic developments in Ukraine always happen ahead of NATO summits or major talks, Lavrov said, "Representatives of our defense and foreign ministries have commented this topic more than once"
Biden sees no point in allowing Kiev to strike Moscow with US missiles
It makes no sence, US President told reporters
Russia to shoot down F-16s over Ukraine — chief delegate to arms control talks in Vienna
Konstantin Gavrilov recalled that unfriendly countries had already been warned about the seriousness of this issue
Egypt, Serbia push for peace in Ukraine as soon as possible — el-Sisi
In terms of international issues, our discussions dwelled on various aspects, first of all the Ukraine crisis, said Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Kiev, West insist on Russia’s isolations, other countries area against — Kremlin spokesman
Commenting on the West and Ukraine’s reaction to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Moscow, he noted that such talks are met not only with "envy but also with hysterics by both representatives of the collective West and the Kiev regime."
Geopolitical dialogue between Turkey, Russia has nowhere to go — expert
"Bilateral trade is faltering, Ukraine-related pressure intensifies, efforts to efficiently normalize the situation in the Syrian direction have thus far been unsuccessful," Hasan Selim Ozertem pointed out
Lukashenko plans to hold talks with Putin on next steps on Ukraine
I think we will soon touch upon these issues at a meeting with Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and mull over how we will be acting," Lukashenko said
Orban told NATO summit Kiev should not join alliance — Bloomberg
Hungarian Prime Minister also refused to pitch in on military support for Ukraine
Trumps says will not change his schedule after assassination attempt
The assassination attempt on Trump was staged at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania late on Saturday
Russian forces strike plant producing explosives for Ukrainian army
Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a P-18 radar station and struck a plant for the production of explosives as well as concentrations of Ukrainian manpower and equipment in 136 areas
China says joint patrols of Beijing, Moscow in Pacific Ocean not aimed at anyone
The press service of the Russian Pacific Fleet said earlier that two Pacific Fleet corvettes, the Gromky and the Rezky, had called at the Chinese port of Zhanjiang to take part in a joint naval exercise called Maritime Interaction - 2024
Liberation of Urozhainoye in DPR to facilitate Russia’s advance in Zaporozhye Region
According to Rogov, Russian forces continue mopping up the settlement and its environs
Russian wrestler Shamil Mamedov declines participation in Paris Olympics
Mamedov is one of the top 65 kg freestyle wrestlers
Lukashenko says tensions on Ukrainian border eliminated
Now we have no problems with the Ukrainians, and I hope we won’t have any," the president said
Russia’s Nebo-M radars can detect F-22, F-35 warplanes — developer
Nebo-M can detect aircraft and ballistic missiles at a distance of one thousand kilometers
Iran to actively support initiatives to achieve peace in Ukraine — president-elect
"My government will stand prepared to actively support initiatives aimed at achieving this objective," Masoud Pezeshkian said
50-year-old man killed in shooting during Trump’s rally — Pennsylvania governor
He said that the man was trying to protect his family
Wildfire area in Krasnodar Region increases to 47 hectares
Strong wind with gusts of up to 17 meters a second complicates he firefighting efforts
Kremlin says it was obvious Trump’s life was in jeopardy
Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to call Trump Peskov noted
Battlegroup West inflicts damage on eight brigades in 24 hours
The enemy lost up to 520 troops, four cars, 155mm howitzers: a US-made M777, a US-manufactured M198 and a UK-produced FH-70, two UK-made 105mm L-119 howitzers, a US-produced 105mm M119 weapon
Russian army hits Ukrainian military train, wiping out 20 units of equipment, 120 troops
The Russian Defense Ministry released video footage showing how the train was wiped out
Kremlin sees conflict of interest between Turkey's SCO hopes, NATO membership
"As you can see, numerous countries are seeking to join the SCO, and this topic is always on the agenda," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Three foreign nationals arrested for trespassing at Baikonur spaceport
In early June, two diggers from France were found in an area beyond the spaceport’s security perimeter
Russia’s UN envoy says Norway-supplied system fired missile that hit Kiev hospital
"We are also waiting for a reaction from the Norwegian government, who apparently supplied Zelensky's clique with this NASAMS system," Vasily Nebenzya stressed
Artillery crews of Russia’s Battlegroup West destroy Ukrainian ammunition depot
According to the Defense Ministry, a drone team helped spot Ukrainian troops moving among civilian buildings
Russian commander predicts Ukraine conflict will end this fall
According to Apty Alaudinov, officials in Kiev have figured out that the war is nearing an end
Trump evacuated after shooting at rally in Pennsylvania — CNN
Trump interrupted his speech to supporters due to gunshots, he grabbed his ear with his hand and lay down
Putin has no plans to call Trump — Kremlin
"As far as I know no, there are no such plans," Peskov said
Biden says he is not yet ready for talks with Putin
However, the US president said shortly after that he would be ready to talk with the Russian president, if the latter initiated the phone call
Elon Musk donates to group working to elect Donald Trump — agency
According to Bloomberg, this is "a major gambit by the world’s richest person to make his imprint on the US political landscape"
Russia to respond to deployment of US long-range missiles in Europe — Kremlin spokesman
Peskov explained that the paradox is that the United States keeps making money, while Europe in "in the crosshairs of missiles."
West seriously concerned over Russia-China solidarity — Erdogan
He stressed that his country has a different position in this environment
Kremlin unaware of details of Kazakhstan’s depository call to withdraw Russian securities
"Certainly, we will check with our economic authorities," Dmitry Peskov added
Hamas Politburo sees Israel's position as an obstacle to hostage deal — portal
Walla reported that the head of the movement's Politburo asked the mediators to appeal to the US administration with a request to stop Israeli aggression
US coalition's drone flies too close to Russian plane in Syria — top brass
A pair of the coalition’s F-15, a pair of Rafale and two pairs of Typhoon fighter jets, as well as two pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area
Trump confirms he was shot in the right ear and ‘much bleeding took place’
According to the Republican, nothing is known about the shooter yet
Turkey hopes Russia, Iran will help normalize its relations with Syria — top diplomat
The top Turkish diplomat recalled that his country has been in dialogue with Syria since 2017
No ties between suspected shooter at Trump’s rally and extremists found so far
Although, no such ties have been identified, investigator continue scrutinize information about the suspect and his contacts
Russian economy adapted to sanctions — Japan’s trade association
The reason why anti-Russian sanctions did not produce the desired effect was in the wrong assessment of the situation by the West, Hase Naoya said
Russia, West currently at stage of deep confrontation — Kremlin
NATO is reluctant to take Russia’s concerns regarding possible Ukraine’s entry into the alliance into account, Dmitry Peskov said
Hezbollah launches rocket attacks on 10 border areas in northern Israel
"Katyusha rockets hit Israeli positions near the city of Qiryat Shemona and mechanized patrols in Ramiya, Ruwais, Tel Shaar and Hanitha, resulting in enemy casualties," the group said
Russian boxer wins WBA World Champion title
Muslim Gadzhimagomedov beat China’s Zhaoxin Zhang at the IBA Champions Night in the town of Serpukhov outside Moscow
SSJ New plane carrying out test flight landed in Rameskoye airport successfully
Earlier on Friday, a Sukhoi Superjet 100 plane that was carrying out a test flight after repairs crashed in the Moscow Region, killing three crew members
Russia strikes Ukrainian military-industrial sites, air bases over week
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 4,380 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Zelensky says he carries gun on him, practices shooting
The President of Ukraine noted that at the beginning of the special military operation on Bankova Street in Kyiv there were boxes with weapons and ammunition
Serbia won’t allow another aggression against itself, Vucic tells Biden
Vucic also noted that retired General Wesley Clark "left an indelible mark on the Balkans," but not in the form of support, aid or infrastructure projects, but by carrying out "the murder of our people and our children"
Ukrainian President Putin, Vice President Trump: Biden's blunders
The major US broadcasters - ABC, CBS and NBC - featured excerpts of Biden's gaffes in their evening newscasts, which are the most watched news programs in the country
US fostering hatred toward political opponents — Russian MFA after Trump rally shooting
"Two months ago, I paid attention to the fact that the US was literally fostering hatred toward political opponents, as well as provided examples of the American tradition of attempts and assassinations of presidents and presidential candidates," Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel
Putin signs law demanding pre-approval of foreign trips by Russian lawmakers
Under the law, Russian lawmakers can lose their mandates if they travel abroad without approval, with business trips being an exception
Medvedev says 'Ukraine certainly is Russia'
The politician noted that there must be no more attempts to ignore Russian public opinion
Russia’s new orbital station to provide guidance for fleet of satellites — chief designer
Russia is currently working to build the Russian Orbital Station that should be launched into a near-polar orbit between 2027 and 2033
Press review: Putin proffers BRICS parliamentary body and EU not thrilled with Orban
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 12th
Russian Presidential Administration's Aurus involved in traffic accident in Moscow
According to available information, the accident involved an intoxicated pedestrian
Ukraine to cease to exist because it is not needed to anyone, Medvedev says
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman called the current Ukrainian state a "misconception, created by the dissolution of the Soviet Union"
Sweden has ‘neither the right nor will’ to disagree with US over Nord Stream — diplomat
Let me remind you that the crime was committed in Sweden’s special economic zone. And the reason for such legal apathy is that the chief beneficiary of the terrorist attack is the administration of [US President Joe] Biden, who did not even keep secret the relevant plans
FACTBOX: What is known about assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump
TASS has gathered the main facts about the incident
European Commission offered secret censorship to X social network — Musk
"The other platforms accepted that deal. X did not," Elon Musk said
NATO summit sets course for military confrontation with Russia, ambassador believes
Alexander Tokovinin lambasted the dead-end course as he said that there were people in Europe who are brave enough to state that explicitly, referring to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban
Putin well-protected against threats coming from Kiev
Peskov commented on the words of Kirill Budanov, chief of the Ukrainian military intelligence service (who is listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia), about assassination attempts on the Russian leader
Russia’s OSCE envoy says photo, video evidence proves NASAMS missile hit Kiev hospital
Rockets were supplied to Ukraine by Norway, Maxim Buyakevich said
Israel will not end war in Gaza until it eliminates Hamas, Netanyahu reiterates
"Victory will be achieved when we eliminate the military and Hamas's governing capacity, freeing our hostages, removing the threat of Gaza from Israel, and return our residents of the south and north safely to their homes," Israeli Prime Minister said
Russian Investigative Committee to look into Friday’s air crash near Moscow
Criminal investigators are already working at the site of the crash
Russia 'knows nothing' about Trump's plan for peace in Ukraine — diplomat
According to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, Russia is constantly "monitoring contacts established by foreign leaders while they are in the United States"
