Up to 500 people evacuated in Krasnodar Region due to wildfire

KRASNODAR, July 14. /TASS/. Around 500 people have been evacuated amid a wildfire in the vicinity of the village of Dyurso in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region, which engulf an area of more than 20 hectares, head of the city of Novorossiysk Andrey Kravchenko said.

"Due to the strong wind, the fire is spreading toward the Fregat recreation facility. Around 500 people and 30 passenger cars have been evacuated. There is no threat to people’s heath," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the Russian emergencies ministry, the fire fighting effort involves around 160 rescuers and 40 fire engines. A total of 30 tons of water have been dropped from the ministry’s aircraft.

The fire near Dyurso started on Sunday afternoon on an area of three hectares. Later, the fire spread to the territory of the Golubaya Laguna recreation center, from which 220 vacationers and personnel, including 40 children were evacuated. Six wooden houses and two passenger cars were damaged. By now, the fire at this recreation center has been extinguished. NO one was hurt.