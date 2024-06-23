Russian air defenses shoot down 33 Ukrainian drones over central Russia — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Air defenses destroyed 33 Ukrainian drones over the regions of the Russian Central Federal District overnight, most of them over the Bryansk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"During the past night, there was an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks with fixed-wing drones against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation, which was foiled. On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 28 UAVs over the territory of the Bryansk Region, 2 UAVs over the territory of the Smolensk Region, 2 UAVs over the territory of the Lipetsk Region, and one UAV over the territory of the Tula Region," the ministry said.