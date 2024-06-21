Hackers attack BRICS Games from dozens of thousands IP addresses

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The BRICS Games in Kazan are exposed on June 21 to a large-scale DDOS attack, with dozens of thousands IP addresses used by hackers to stop digital resources of event sites, head of the cyberattack countering center of Solar company Vladimir Dryukov told reporters.

"We register a large-scale distributed DDoS attack against communication channels of BRICS Games from about noontime today [09:00 a.m. GMT]. We have repelled by now as much as three waves of cyber-strikes, with almost all known DDoS attacks used in them, which does not occur often. Malicious requests were sent from dozens of thousands IP addresses from the most different countries. The attack capacity reached 400 Gbps at its peak," Dryukov said.

Nine sites of BRICS Games are subjected to attacks. Among them is the water sports palace, the ice palace, the basketball hall, the tennis academy, and others. Intruders changed targets and vectors on June 21, the spokesman said. Solar was required to promptly respond and adapt security mechanisms to current tactics and vectors of hackers’ attacks. "We continue monitoring the situation," Dryukov added.

The BRICS Games will end on June 23.