Over 36,800 Palestinians died in Gaza since October 2023 — Ministry of Health

CAIRO, June 8. /TASS/. The number of Palestinians killed as a result of Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip since October 2023 has exceeded 36,800, the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave said.

"Since the beginning of October last year, the number of victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza has increased to 36,801, with another 83,680 people injured," the department said in its official Telegram channel.

Over the past 24 hours, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported that 70 Palestinians were killed and another 150 were injured as a result of the actions of the Israeli military.