Air defenses shoot down several targets approaching Belgorod

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The Russian air defenses shot down several targets approaching the southwestern Russian city of Belgorod not far from the border with Ukraine with minor damage on the ground, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Our air defenses went into action in Belgorod and the Belgorod Region, shooting down several aerial targets, approaching the city. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties," he said. "Direct shell hits were reported in the city of Belgorod, on the territory of two summer camps for children: in one of them, an outbuilding was damaged; in the other - stadium turf," he said.

Damage to houses, such as broken windows and damaged facades and fences, was reported in two settlements near Belgorod.

"First responders are working in the affected areas. Information about damage is being verified," Gladkov added.