Ukrainian forces shell DPR 12 times over past day — mission to JCCC

DONETSK, October 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled populated areas of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 12 times over the past 24 hours, firing 36 munitions, the representative office of the DPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, the representative office reported 12 incidents of firing by the Ukrainian armed forces. We received information about an injured civilian, a man, in the Nikitovsky district of Gorlovka," the mission said on its Telegram channel.

As a result of shelling a residential building in Donetsk was damaged. In total, the Ukrainian armed forces fired 36 different types of ammunition into populated areas of the DPR. A day earlier, the republic was shelled 24 times.