Local official dies following terror attack in Kherson Region

GENICHESK, October 7. /TASS/. Vladimir Malov, executive secretary of the Novaya Kakhovka section of the United Russia party, who sustained serious wounds this morning in a car explosion in the Kherson Region, has passed away, the municipal crisis center told reporters.

"Vladimir Malov passed away at 2:40 p.m.," it said in a statement.

Earlier, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo on his Telegram channel said the incident was a terrorist attack. "The crime will be solved and the perpetrators will be held liable," he asserted.