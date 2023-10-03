Three aerial targets shot down above Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. A total of 12 houses were damaged by falling fragments from three aerial targets, shot down late on Tuesday above southwestern Russia’s Belgorod Region situated on the border with Ukraine, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

"Three aerial targets were shot down above the Graivoronsky urban district. Information about damage on the ground is now being verified. According to preliminary information, there have been no casualties," he wrote.

The governor added that falling fragments hit a dozen privately owned houses, smashing windows and damaging roofs, fences and outbuildings. The damage will be assessed when day breaks, he said.