MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems downed two drones over the Unechsky district of the Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on his official Telegram channel.

"Russian air defense systems thwarted a Ukrainian terrorist attack. Two drones were downed over the Unechsky District. No injuries or damages were caused," the governor said, adding that emergency service are already working at the scene.