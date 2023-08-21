Moscow Region governor briefs Putin on two downed drones — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyev informed Russian President Vladimir Putin at a working meeting about two drones shot down by air defense forces, the Kremlin press service said.

"At the meeting, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyev reported to Vladimir Putin on the situations that have taken place, that is two drones downed by air defense forces," the press service said.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier reported that at about 6:50 a.m. and 8:16 a.m. Moscow time Kiev made two attempts to attack with drones. The first drone was suppressed by electronic warfare, lost control and crashed near the village of Pokrovskoye in the Ruzsky District of the Moscow Region. The second unmanned aerial vehicle was detected and destroyed by air defense systems over the territory of the Istra District.

Vorobyev later said that two people were injured and the windows of three houses were blown out as a result of the downed drone over the Istra District.