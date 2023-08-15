Over 60 victims of Makhachkala explosion remain in hospital, Health Ministry reports

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. A total of 62 people who were injured in an explosion at a gas station in Makhachkala, Dagestan Region, are being treated at hospitals while 18 victims have been treated on an outpatient basis, the Russian Health Ministry told journalists via a statement.

"Currently, 62 people, including 16 children, are undergoing inpatient treatment. The condition of 11 people, including 2 children, is assessed as severe. Eighteen more people were treated on an outpatient basis," the ministry statement reads.

The ministry also cited data from the Federal Disaster Medicine Center saying that a total of 115 people were affected by the incident, 35 of whom lost their lives.

According to the Dagestan Regional Health Ministry, there are still bodies of victims that have not yet been identified.

"In this regard, the closest relatives of missing persons must contact the Makhachkala municipal morgue to provide biological samples for genetic examinations so that the victims could be identified," the statement reads.

The explosion occurred on Monday evening across from an automobile gasoline filling station in a Makhachkala suburb. The Russian Investigative Committee is investigating and has initiated a criminal case. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the victims’ family members. A day of mourning has been declared in the Dagestan Region.