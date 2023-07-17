Supports of Crimean Bridge’s railway section intact — Russian deputy PM

TAMAN /Krasnodar Territory/. July 17. /TASS/. Preliminary data indicates that the supports of the Crimean Bridge’s railway section are intact, and the automobile section is still being examined, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Monday.

"Divers are finishing the examination. Preliminarily, the railway bridge’s supports are not damaged. The bridge’s motorway supports are being examined. We will discuss the situation and outline a plan of action," he said, adding that a decision on the resumption of motor traffic will be made "in a couple of hours."

Two Ukrainian surface drones attacked the Crimean Bridge on Monday night, leaving two adults dead and a child injured. Damage was done to the bridge’s roadway, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee told TASS. Russia’s Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case on charges of a terror attack.