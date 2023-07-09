Ukrainian missile shot down by air defense system in Rostov Region – governor

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 9. /TASS/. The air defense forces in the Rostov Region have shot down a Ukrainian missile in the area between Rostov’s Donetsk and Kamensk, the region’s governor Vasily Golubev reported on Sunday, adding that no casualties were reported.

"Our air defense system worked swiftly today around midday. A Ukrainian missile was shot down in the area between Kamensk and Donetsk. No casualties. Fragments partially damaged the roofs of several buildings," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, head of the administration of Donetsk in the Rostov Region Roman Kurayev reported via Telegram that brigades would start repairing damage on Monday.