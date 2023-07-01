Two Ukrainian rockets downed by Russian air defenses in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, July 1. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down two Ukrainian rockets in the Berdyansk District of the Zaporozhye Region on Saturday morning, the region’s emergency services told reporters.

"At about 8:40 a.m. Moscow time, Nazi Ukrainians attempted to launch a rocket attack against the Berdyansk District. Russian air defenses succeeded in downing two out of two rockets," a local emergency official said.

According to him, one of the two rockets damaged a private home in the village of Troitskoye. No casualties have been reported.