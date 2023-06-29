Nearly 80 people detained in France amid riots sparked by police shooting

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. At least 77 people were detained in France’s Ile-de-France region amid the riots sparked by police shooting in a Paris suburb of Nanterre, the Le Figaro newspaper said on Thursday citing the Paris police.

According to the police, rioters tried to break into the Pablo Picasso museum, a police station in Paris’ Meudon suburb, and shops in the city. Apart from that, a school building was set on fire in the city of Bezons, Val-de-Oise.

Protests erupted in Nanterre on Tuesday evening and engulfed other Paris suburbs after a 17-year-old driver died on the spot from a gunshot wound after police opened fire in response to the youth’s refusal to comply with their instructions.

The police officer who opened gunfire was detained on suspicion of willful homicide. A probe was launched into disobeying the police.

Meanwhile, 24 police officers were injured.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the incident as ‘unexplainable and unjustified.".