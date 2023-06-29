Security post at entrance to France’s Fresnes Prison attacked by unidentified persons - TV

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. A security post at the entrance to the Fresnes Prison in the Val-de-Marne department south of Paris has been attacked by unidentified persons, the BFM television channel reported on Thursday.

According to BFM, about 20 young man with their hoods up threw flares at the prison’s security post, activating the alarm.

"They [the attackers] did not get into the prison’s territory. Law enforcement forces arrived soon," the television channel cites a police source.

Protests erupted in Nanterre on Tuesday evening and engulfed other Paris suburbs after a 17-year-old driver died on the spot from a gunshot wound after police opened fire in response to the youth’s refusal to comply with their instructions.

The police officer who opened gunfire was detained on suspicion of willful homicide. An probe was launched into disobeying the police.

Meanwhile, 31 people have been detained and 24 police officers were injured.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the incident as ‘unexplainable and unjustified".