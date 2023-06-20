Major fire breaks out at facility to produce wooden pallets near Moscow

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. A fire broke out at a workshop producing wooden pallets in the city of Volokolamsk near Moscow late on Tuesday, quickly spreading to the area of around 6,000 square meters, the press service of the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

In turn, the Moscow Region Prosecutor’s Office said "the fire was caused by a short circuit, according to preliminary information." It quickly spread to stacks of pallets stored outside the building.

No deaths or casualties have been reported so far.