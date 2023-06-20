Death toll in Kherson Region following dam collapse at Kakhovka HPP climbs to 38

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The number of fatalities following the collapse of the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) and massive flooding in the Kherson Region has increased to 38 with 115 people injured, a source in the emergency services told TASS on Tuesday.

"According to the latest data, 38 people perished. Also, 115 people were injured, they have been hospitalized with hypothermia and other traumas," the source said. Earlier, Andrey Alekseyenko, Kherson regional government chairman, reported 35 fatalities.

The emergency services also noted that water levels continued to recede. Currently, almost 9,370 residential buildings, over 60 socially significant facilities and five cemeteries are water-free.

Ukrainian forces shelled the Kakhovka HPP in the early morning hours on June 6, which resulted in the collapse of the hydraulic sluice gate valves on the plant’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. The destruction of the power generation facility has seriously damaged the environment, washing away farmland along the Dnieper River. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that the attack on the Kakhovka HPP was a premeditated act of sabotage on the part of Ukraine.