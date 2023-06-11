Suburban train traffic suspended in Belgorod Region after emergency - governor

BELGOROD, June 11. /TASS/. Suburban train traffic was suspended in the Belgorod Region after 15 railcars derailed in its Alekseyevsky district, Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Sunday.

"An emergency occurred in the Alekseyevsky district at night. Fifteen railcars derailed. They were empty. There are no injuries among railway workers or residents. Investigative teams are working at the scene to establish the causes of the incident. The suburban train traffic has been suspended," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

The regional governor said that he expected railway workers to remedy the situation quickly and railway traffic would restart.