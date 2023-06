DONETSK, June 6. /TASS/. An American AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missile was fired by Ukrainian troops at central Donetsk, the city’s Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said on Monday.

"An AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missile has hit the ground near the Fabrika hypermarket in the Voroshilovsky district," he wrote on his Telegram account.

Such a missile was fired by Ukrainian troops at Donetsk last time on April 18.