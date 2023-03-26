Two people wounded in blast in Tula region’s Kireyevsk

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Two people received fragmentation wounds in an explosion in the city of Kireyevsk in the Tula region, a spokeswoman for the local emergencies call center told TASS on Sunday.

"An explosion occurred at 3:19 p.m. Two people - born in 2002 and 2006 - were hurt. They received fragmentation wounds. The explosion left a crater. The explosion occurred within the city limits," she said, adding that it is not yet known what has caused the blast.

"Three multi-apartment houses damaged by the blast, with the windows being broken. Apart from that, four household structures were damaged," she added.

An investigation is underway.

According to the press service of the regional government, two people received minor wounds. "Currently, there are no threats to the security of people and infrastructure," it said.