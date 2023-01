LUGANSK, January 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling attack on the city of Pervomaisk destroyed a hospital building and left three civilians wounded, the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination said in a statement on Sunday.

"The shelling left six civilians wounded and destroyed the Central City Hospital’s building," the statement reads.

On December 31, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired three HIMARS rockets at Pervomaisk.