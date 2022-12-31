Ukrainian military fire HIMARS rockets at Pervomaisk in LPR for second time in 40 minutes

LUGANSK, December 31. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Ukraine delivered a second strike in 40 minutes on Pervomaisk in the Lugansk People's Republic using HIMARS multiple rocket launcher, according to the representative office of the republic in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC).

The shelling was recorded at 16:55 and 17:35. The Ukrainian military fired a total of three missiles.

Earlier, Mayor of Pervomaisk Sergey Kolyagin said that administrative buildings were damaged as a result of the first HIMARS strike.