Fire at oil refinery in Eastern Siberia kills two, investigators say

IRKUTSK, December 15. /TASS/. Two people were killed in a fire on an area of 2,500 square meters at an oil refinery in Angarsk, Eastern Siberia, the Investigative Committee’s department for the region reported on Thursday.

"According to investigators, a technological unit at an industrial site in Angarsk, the Irkutsk Region caught fire at 06:00 am (01:00 am Moscow time) today. Four people were injured in the fire, of which one was hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury, and two people were killed," the department said in a statement.

A criminal case has been opened into violations of industrial safety rules.