Fire at OBI store near Moscow kills one — Emergencies Ministry official

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. A large fire at an OBI store northwest of Moscow killed one, Sergey Poletykin, the head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s department for the Moscow Region, reported on Friday.

"Unfortunately, one was killed [in the fire]. Work is underway to liquidate the fire," he said.

Emergency services told TASS that a security guard was killed in the fire.

According to Poletykin, the first firefighting squads arrived at the scene of the incident four minutes after a fire alarm was triggered. As many as 141 firefighters and 47 fire engines are currently involved in efforts to stamp out the fire that has so far been contained at 7,000 square meters.