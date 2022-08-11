Two Robinson helicopters reportedly gone missing in Krasnoyarsk Region — source

TASS, August 11. Two private Robinson R44 helicopters went missing on Thursday in the Krasnoyarsk Region, a source in the emergency services told TASS.

"According to the updated information, two private Robinson helicopters are not in contact. A Mi-8 helicopter has been sent to look for them," the source said.

Earlier, it was reported that a private Robinson R44 flew from Norilsk to the Putorana Plateau and disappeared from the radar. Information about the number of people on board and the helicopters’ owner or owners is being clarified.