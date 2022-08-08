Fire at Ozon warehouse in Moscow region put out — emergencies ministry

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The fire at a warehouse belonging to the Ozon online retailer in the Moscow Region, which broke out on August 3, has been extinguished, the press service of the Russian emergencies ministry’s Moscow region department told TASS on Monday.

"It was announced at 18:00 Moscow time that the fire had been put out," the press service said.

The fire broke out at Ozon’s warehouse in the village of Petrovskoye in the Istra district of the Moscow Region at about noon on August 3. The fire consumed an area of 55,000 square meters. The building’s roof and wall partially collapsed. Some 1,000 people left the building. Eleven people were hurt. Two of them were taken to hospital. The fire was localized in nine hours. Some 400,000 square meters of warehouse premises were spared from fire.