Woman dies in heavy rains in Sochi — authorities

SOCHI, July 24. /TASS/. A woman died as a result of heavy rains in Sochi on Sunday night, Mayor Alexey Kopaygorodsky said on his Telegram channel.

"Unfortunately, we have victims. A woman died. I offer my deepest condolences to family and friends," he wrote.

Earlier, the Main Directorate of the Emergency Situations Ministry in the Krasnodar region reported that "the death of one person was confirmed."

On Sunday night, information from eyewitnesses appeared on social networks that the body of a woman was found on Donskaya Street, which was most affected by the disaster. According to the Emergency Situations Ministry, due to the lack of storm sewerage on Donskoy Street, a burst of rain led to a significant local rise in water, which descends into the Sochinka River by gravity.