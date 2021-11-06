Death toll in Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast exceeds 100

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The death toll in a fuel tanker explosion in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown has exceeded 100, Xinhua reported, citing police sources.

The city's central morgue said that it had received 95 bodies. The country's deputy health minister earlier told Reuters that more than 100 injured people had been taken to the hospital.

The blast occurred in the early hours of Saturday after the fuel tanker had collided with another vehicle and people gathered to collect leaking fuel. An investigation is underway.