Pilots of An-12 crashed in Irkutsk Region were killed — source

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The pilots of the An-12 transport aircraft that crashed in the Irkutsk Region were killed in the accident, the emergency services reported on Wednesday.

"No survivors have been found at the crash site yet. According to the data we have so far, everyone was killed," the source said. He did not specify how many people were aboard the plane.

Earlier, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that according to their information there were 8 people aboard the aircraft, which was transporting food products.

As Russia’s Emergencies Ministry reported, at 14:45 Moscow time, an An-12 cargo plane disappeared from the radar while making its landing approach 7 km from Irkutsk in the area of the settlement of Pivovarikha. The plane was later discovered near the settlement of Pivovarikha not far from the aerodrome. Upon hitting the ground, the plane caught fire. Fire-fighting and rescue teams have arrived at the crash site.

Chief of the Civil Defense and Emergency Services of the Irkutsk Region, Oleg Fedotov, told TASS that the plane crashed in the forest.