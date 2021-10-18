Sixth-grader enters Perm school armed, fires two shots, says source

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. A student who opened fire on a school’s premises in the Perm Region, managed to go up to the second floor and shoot off two rounds. A source with the law enforcement agencies told TASS on Monday.

"A school student armed with a shotgun entered the school, got to the second floor, where he fired two shots, after that he was disarmed and taken to the head teacher’s office," the agency’s interlocutor said.

According to the source, following the shooting, students fled the building, many of them were without their overcoats or outdoor clothing. Some of them were immediately picked up by their parents, others headed to their friends and relatives. The whereabouts of a number of elementary school students is still being established. At the moment of the incident, some students still had not arrived yet, and their classes had not yet been begun.

"After the school shooting was reported, all emergency services arrived quickly at the scene," the source added. Currently, the educational institution is still cordoned off, police officers and prosecutors are working there, in addition, ambulances are also nearby. Furthermore, classes have been canceled.

As journalists in the press service of the regional Ministry of Territorial Security reported, "according to updated data of the Health Ministry of the Perm Region, following the incident at the school, the student was admitted to the Oktyabrsky central district hospital in satisfactory condition with small cuts, and the necessary assistance was provided to him, he has already been released home."

On Monday morning, a sixth-grade student fired two shots from a firearm into the school’s wall and ceiling. No one was injured as a result of the incident. However, the minor was detained after the headteacher talked the armed pupil into giving her the weapon. The motives behind his act and where he acquired the weapon from are being established. TASS’ source specified that the Perm school shooter would not be facing criminal charges.