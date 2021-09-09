Tropical storm Mindy reaches US coast

NEW YORK, September 9. /TASS/. Tropical storm Mindy, formed in the Atlantic Ocean, hit the coast of the US state of Florida on Wednesday, according to the New York Times.

According to the newspaper, the island of St. Vincent, 100 km from the city of Tallahassee, suffered the first blow. According to forecasts of meteorologists, Mindy with wind gusts of up to 24 m/s will affect the north of Florida, as well as the states of Georgia and South Carolina, and on Thursday it will once again move towards the ocean.

Hurricane Ida, which hit Louisiana at the end of August, left the United States with the greatest damage in 2021. According to media estimates, the total number of victims of the disaster in the northeast exceeded 40 people. Most of the victims lived in the basement of buildings that were flooded with water.