Seventeen forest fires extinguished in Russia in past day

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Seventeen forest fires engulfing 1,027 hectares were extinguished in Russia in the past day, the Aerial Forest Protection Service said in a statement on Thursday.

"According to regional forestry departments, 17 wildfires engulfing 1,027 hectares were put out in Russia on April 7," the statement reads.

There are currently four forest fires scorching 73 hectares in Russia. Two of the wildfires are raging in the Altai region, and the other two in the Khabarovsk and Primorsky regions.

Firefighting activities involve 228 personnel and 36 pieces of equipment, including two eight aircraft. Another two aircraft are monitoring the fire situation.

The fire season has begun in 27 Russian regions.