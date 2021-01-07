Four people dead in high-rise apartment fire in Moscow

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. The death toll in a fire in an apartment in a multi-storey residential building in western Moscow has increased to four, press service of the Moscow State Administration for Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"Four people were killed in the fire," the press service said.

Careless handling of the fire could have caused the fire, the emergency services told TASS. "According to one version, the reason for the fire in an apartment on Belovezhskaya Street in Moscow, where four people died, could have been careless handling of the fire. Other versions are also being considered," the source said.

The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations clarified that information about the fire was received at 13:46 Moscow time. The fire happened in an apartment of a 22-storey residential building on the seventh floor.