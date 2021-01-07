Four people caught in glacier collapse in Kamchatka

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Four people were caught in an ice glacier collapse in Kamchatka, one was killed, three were wounded, press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"According to operational data, four people from the tourist group were under the collapse: three of them were injured, one was killed," the press service said. The Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that, according to preliminary information, other tourist groups who were at the waterfall left the scene in full.

Press service of the regional government specified that there was a child in serious condition among the injured, and two more adults sustained minor injuries.

On Thursday, press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS about the ice collapse at the Vilyuchinsky waterfall in Kamchatka. A helicopter with rescuers flew to the scene.