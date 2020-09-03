Russia’s FSB discovers cache of weapons, explosives in Volgograd region

VOLGOGRAD, September 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FDB) has discovered an arms cache in the Volgograd region, the FSB said in a statement on Thursday.

"Officers of the FSB branch in the Volgograd region discovered a cache of firearms and ammunition during an anti-crime operation," the statement reads. "Regional law enforcement officers seized four Kalashnikov rifles and related ammunition, a night scope, about three kilograms of TNT and plastic explosives, detonators and components for remote-controlled improvised explosive devices, as well as hand grenades, mines and smoke grenades," the statement reads.

The weapons and ammunition belonged to an organized crime group led by Vladimir Kadin, killed in 2011. An investigation is underway.