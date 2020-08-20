Gang members plotting kidnapping and transfer of militia leader to Ukraine under arrest

"Staff members of the capital’s Investigative Directorate together with Russia’s FSB have conducted a large volume of investigative actions and active search measures, exposing the subjects in the incriminated perpetration, due to which the charges were filed and arrest was chosen as a preventive measure," she said.

According to the investigation, in July a hired organized group planned a kidnapping of a male in order to transport him to Ukraine. "In order to do this, on July 30, under the guise of a real estate purchase from the injured party they went with him to the Moscow Region where in a vehicle attacked him with an electric shocker. However, they couldn’t implement their plan fully since the assaulted individual was resisting actively and managed to leave the vehicle," the spokeswoman said. A criminal case has been opened under part 3 of Article 30, part 3a of Article 126 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (attempt to kidnap a person by an organized group of people). The investigators are establishing the identities of other people involved in the crime.

On Thursday, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported the detention of seven members of a criminal group plotting the kidnapping of one of the leaders of the Donbass people’s militia ordered by Ukraine’s intelligence services. According to the FSB, the kidnapping was organized by two Ukrainian citizens directed by Ukraine’s security service counterintelligence department head.