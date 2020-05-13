FSB detains foreigner in Russia’s Far East over calls for sponsoring terrorism

KHABAROVSK, May 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a labor migrant from a Central Asian country in the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk over calls for financing terrorism and carrying out terrorist attacks, the FSB press service said.

"The FSB officers have detained a 26-year-old national of a Central Asian republic over public calls in the Internet for committing terrorism-related crimes and justifying terrorism," the statement said. He has been placed in custody.

The labor migrant arrived in Khabarovsk last autumn. The man, who supported radical Islam ideas, started calling for committing terrorist attacks. This winter, he posted on his Telegram account the calls for funding the activity of Jabhat al-Nusra, an international terror group outlawed in Russia. In his posts, he also justified armed struggle against "the enemies of Islam."

The FSB investigators have opened a criminal case into public calls for committing terrorism-related crimes and justification of terrorism or terrorism propaganda.