Emergency services checking Moscow metro, railway terminals, cathedral after bomb threats

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Emergency services are checking reports about explosive devices planted on stations of the Moscow metro, railway terminals, Christ the Savior Cathedral in central Moscow, as well as the Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo international airports, an emergency service source has told TASS.

"Emergency services check the reports," the source said.

Earlier on Tuesday, six district courts, two clinics, a shopping mall in Moscow and several Leroy Merlin hypermarkets also received warnings that bombs were planted on their premises.

According to the source, the metro, the airport and the terminals were not evacuated, they are operating in a routine mode. Officers from the emergency and law enforcement agencies, as well as specialists with bomb-sniffing dogs are working at the site.

Beginning in November 2019, courts, schools, shopping malls and other establishments in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and other regions have been flooded with bogus bomb scares. The emergency services have been checking all reports, but all of them have turned out to be false alarms.

On January 23, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had blocked access to the two foreign websites, which had been used for sending hoax bomb threat messages.